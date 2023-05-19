Rinard, Gary R. 1954-2023 Stewartsville, Mo. May 19, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Gary Russell Rinard, 68, Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023.He was born Dec. 5, 1954, to Joseph Russell and Luella Velma (Stull) Rinard in Pittsburg, Kansas.On Dec. 5, 1981, he was united in marriage to Joyce Elaine Rodewald.Gary worked as a truck driver for 23 years, and he enjoyed riding around on his tractor and farming.He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Paul Rinard.Survivors include his wife; brother, Steven Rinard (Denise); aunt, Orinda Avey; and numerous cousins.Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of - Rinard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Ethnology Agriculture Christianity × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, May 19, 2023 Late Notices, May 18, 2023 Late Notices, May 17, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesPolice release ID, cause of death on body found at Brittany VillageSt. Joseph man makes the Forbes Business CouncilNWMSU grad awarded business franchise worth over $43,000Truck rollover on S 22nd St. & Seneca St.St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame inductees namedApparent gunshot victim reportedly not cooperating with policePolice gathering information for charges following Sunday crashMan arrested in connection with Monday shootingPolice scene in Downtown Columbia for suicidePanel clears way for hotel demolition
