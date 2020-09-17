Riley, Lois C. 1939-2020

TIGARD, Ore. - Lois C. Riley, 81, Tigard, Oregon, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

She was born May 12, 1939 in Gary, South Dakota, to Myron and Alta (Ruby) Gage.

Lois married Charles Riley June 8, 1991; he survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; son, Elton Frey; granddaughter, Alma Frey; sisters, Lila Leichleiter, Georgina Harmer; and brother, Art Gage.

Survivors include: husband, Charles; daughter, Ramona Rogers (Kenny); sons: Daniel Frey (Janice), Benard Frey (Maggi), Lawrence Frey (Claudia); grandchildren: Justin Clancy (Brenna), Daniel Frey, Jr., Vanya Stegner (Matt), Shelby Mathews, Bailey Frey, MacKenzie Frey (Jesse Cowper); great-grandchildren: Taryn and Jared Schluter, Decker and Kellen Clancy; brothers, Eddie Littlejohn (Colleen); Rudy Sylvester; extended family and friends.

Cremation: under the direction of Simplify Cremations and Funerals.

Cremation: under the direction of Simplify Cremations and Funerals.