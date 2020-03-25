Lloyd D. Riley

GALLATIN, Mo. - Lloyd D. Riley, age 79, of Gallatin, passed away Sunday night, March 22, 2020, at Daviess County Nursing and Rehab, in Gallatin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: Gallatin R-V FFA Chapter, in care of the funeral home.

Private family services, due to COVID-19 (Corona Virus).

No visitation is scheduled.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Due to restrictions put in place by the State of Missouri, no more than 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time.

Burial: Hillcrest Cemetery, Gallatin.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.