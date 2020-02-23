Larry W. Riley

FAIRFAX, Mo. - Larry Walter Riley, 78, Fairfax, died peacefully in his home Feb. 20, with his family at his bedside.

He was preceded in death by: his parents,William and Georgia(Brown) Riley; sister, Karen Timmerman; brother, Duane Riley; and nephew, Kirk Wallace.

Survivors include: his son Jimmy Jack Riley; and Larry's granddaughters: Yale, Oklahoma; brothers, Billy(Pat)Riley and Rick(Debbie) Riley, all of Tarkio,Missouri; sisters, Kerry (Lennis) Million Sedalia, Missouri, Pam(Jim) Davis, Fairfax; also,numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts, uncles and many great friends.

Mr. Riley has been cremated, under the direction of Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax/Craig, Missouri.

As per Larry's wishes, there will be no memorial services or visitation.

Graveside inurnment will be held at a later date, at Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro, Missouri.

Memorials to: the American Cancer Society. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.