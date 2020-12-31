Riley, Jean L. 1918-2020

Jean L. Riley, 102, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.

She was born March 19, 1918, to Otto and Lois (Sybil) Wolfing.

Jean loved spending time with her Carriage Square family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Riley, Jr., and siblings: Tom, Ruth, Sybil, Wilma and Ross.

Survivors include: family friends, Janel Thompson and Everett Chapman; niece, Carol; and nephew, Brad.

Private Graveside Service & Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

Room will be open to the public, Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

