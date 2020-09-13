Drexel D. Riley
MARYVILLE, Mo. - Drexel Duane Riley, 88, Maryville, Missouri, formerly Hopkins, Missouri, passed on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
Born near Grant City, Missouri, to Merrill and Retha Mae Johnson Riley, he farmed east of Hopkins.
Preceded by his wife, Donna, and son Gareld.
Survivors: Connie Cline, Judy Norris, Sally Palmer, daughter in Law: Vicki Riley; six siblings; 11 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services, 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, Burial, Nodaway Memory Gardens, Maryville, full Military Rites.
Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.