Rigney, John R. 1960-2021

ALBANY, Mo. - John Rex Rigney, 61, of Albany, Missouri, passed away Jan. 17, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

John, the son of Billie Rex and Charlotte (Ferguson) Rigney was born Jan. 10, 1960, in Albany. He was preceded in death by his father.

He was a supervisor for Excel Decorating Inc. in Rochester, Michigan before retiring. He was a member of the Gentryville Baptist Church.

Survivors: daughter, Jessica Rigney, King City, Missouri; son, Randy Rigney, King City; mother Charlotte Rigney, King City; sister Dianna (Jim) Rigney Brown, Darlington, Missouri; grandchildren, John, Jayden, Jaxson and Emily Rigney.

Funeral Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany with burial in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday, where friends may call anytime after 10 a.m. Thursday. Masks are required.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.