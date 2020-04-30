Rigney, Bill 1932-2020

KING CITY, Mo. - Bill Rigney, 87, of King City, passed away, Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home.

He was born Dec. 4, 1932, in Gentryville, Missouri, the son of John and Stella Mae (Green) Rigney.

He graduated from Albany High School, class of 1950.

Bill was united in marriage to Charlotte Ferguson, Feb. 18, 1956, in Pattonsburg, Missouri.

She survives of the home.

He is also survived by: son, John Rigney, Albany; daughter, Dianna (Jim) Rigney Brown, Darlington; grandson, Randy Rigney; granddaughter, Jessica Rigney; step-grandchildren, Jason and Holy Brown; great-grandchildren: John, Jayden, Jaxson and Emily Rigney; several nieces and nephews.

Bill was a lifelong farmer.

He served as Gentry County Commissioner from 2001 to 2004, Miller Township board, member of Gentryville Baptist Church and over 50-year member of Athens Lodge #127 A.F. & A.M. Albany.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; sister, Racheal Jones; half sisters: Pauline Ballard, Mary Kariker and Goldie West; half brother, Charles Walters.

Private family graveside service and burial at the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.

Memorial contributions: Gentryville Baptist Church, in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 North Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

www.robersonpolleychapel.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.