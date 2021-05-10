Iola F. Riggs, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021.

She was born in St. Joseph on July 3, 1935, the daughter of Emma (Butler) Farrington.

Iola was married to Lawrence Edgar Riggs on Feb. 14, 1956, he precedes her in death.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother and an active member of the Eastside Baptist Church.

Iola was preceded in death by her mother, Emma Farrington; daughter, Vickie Farley; and brothers, Elmer Lee and Nelson Rhoad, and Ron Farrington.

Survivors include her children, Sandra Estes (Brian), D. Leroy Guthrie, and Steven Riggs; grandchildren, Larry, Kevin, and Eric Wells, Tryston Guthrie, Ashley Fleck, Jason Riggs, and Mercedes Estes; numerous great-grandchildren.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation or Eastside Baptist Church.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.