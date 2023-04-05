Riggs, Angela 1968-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

Angela "Angie" Marie Riggs, 55, passed peacefully on April 3, 2023. She was born on March 10, 1968, in Albany, Missouri, to Gene and Lois Gaiser.

Angie was a graduate from Maysville, Missouri, High School. After high school on Aug. 17, 1991, she married William Riggs and soon after welcomed her two sons. She spent most of her life in Maysville and became very active in the wrestling community where she enjoyed watching her boys compete.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.