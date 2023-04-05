Riggs, Angela 1968-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

Angela "Angie" Marie Riggs, 55, passed peacefully on April 3, 2023. She was born on March 10, 1968, in Albany, Missouri, to Gene and Lois Gaiser.
Angie was a graduate from Maysville, Missouri, High School. After high school on Aug. 17, 1991, she married William Riggs and soon after welcomed her two sons. She spent most of her life in Maysville and became very active in the wrestling community where she enjoyed watching her boys compete.
Angie loved taking trips, big or small, spending time with her family, weekends at the River Market with Willie, summer nights listening to live music, especially the oldies, and a good book by the river. She will always be remembered for her laughter and voice that could fill a room, sense of humor and warm hugs.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, Gene and Lois Gaiser and niece, Kimberly Kinne.
Survivors include her husband, William Riggs, of the home; sons, Jacob (Elizabeth) Riggs, of Kansas City, Joshua (Cheyenne) Riggs, of Kansas City; brothers, Roger (Janice) Gaiser, of Maysville, Jerry (Jill) Gaiser, of St. Joseph; and sister, Debbie Boyer, of Palm Bay, Florida; 10 nieces and nephews; and numerous great nieces and nephews
A Celebration of Life will be noon Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the June Conley Building, in Maysville. Cremation under the direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville.
Memorial contributions: Maysville Alumni Scholarship.
