Riggs, Abraham 1961-2020

WINSTON, Mo. - Abraham Riggs, 59, of Winston, Missouri, passed away Oct. 19, 2020.

He was born on Sept. 29, 1961, in Harrisburg, Arkansas, to Robert H. and Roziela (Stewart) Riggs.

Abe was a graduate of Kirkwood High School and attended The University of Missouri. He was a United States Marine Corp Veteran.

He married Janis Ayres on Oct. 14, 1989, in Winston.

Abe was an entrepreneur, and owner and operator of Hidden Quail Creek Carts, in Winston. He enjoyed his family, coaching soccer and being a father and papaw.

Abe is preceded by his parents, Hurshel and Rose Riggs; brother-in-law, Dale Ayres; and nephew, Keith Ayres.

Survivors: wife, Janis Riggs, of the home; daughters, Kirstin (Jerad) Schlorff, Smithville, Missouri, and Courtney (Derek) Nagel, Kansas City, Missouri; brothers, Robert (Patty) Riggs, Dittmer, Missouri, and Gary (Mellanie) Riggs, Fort Worth, Texas; sister, Martha (Mike) Walsh, Fenton, Missouri; granddaughter, Avery Schlorff; nieces and nephews, Catherine, Robbie, Michael, Mitchell, Reece and Rachel.

Services: 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m., one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.