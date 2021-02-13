James V. Riddle, 82, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.

He was born Nov. 17, 1938, in Birch Tree, Missouri, to Thay and Aldora (Foster) Riddle.

James married Charolette Tye Nov. 8, 1963; she survives of the home.

He proudly served in the United States Navy.

James was preceded in death by his daughter, Chantel Riddle; grandson, Johnny Lee; parents; brothers, Jake Hines, L.D., Ted, and Lee Riddle; sisters, Ocelia Beavers, Blondina Underwood, and Leila Lease.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years; daughters, Brenda Houston (Kevin), Melody Prawitz (Ron), Sharolyn Robinson (Scott), Pamela Hess (Tim); son, Victor Riddle; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, John Nattier (Amy).

Nature Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

