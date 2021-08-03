CAMERON, Mo. - Billy Joe Riddle, 87, Cameron, Missouri, formerly of Hamilton, Missouri, passed on July 30, 2021, at the Missouri Veteran's Home, Cameron. Billy Joe lived in Hamilton most of his life.
Billy was born on Nov. 5, 1933, in Hamilton, to Joe and Pearl (Baldwin) Riddle. He graduated from the Hamilton High School, and then attended William Jewell College, Liberty, Missouri, for two years where he played college football. He transferred to Central Missouri State University, Warrensburg, Missouri, and graduated with a B.S. degree in business.
He served his country honorably in the Army from 1953-1955, and afterwards served in the National Guard.
Billy worked for the Hamilton Post Office and later became the Hamilton Post Master. After his employment at the post office, Billy worked for many years and retired from The Hamilton Bank, Hamilton. He was also a member, deacon, and treasurer at The Hamilton Baptist Church. and Hamilton American Legion Post #285 member. He and his wife, Georgia, enjoyed traveling and traveled to numerous locations and had been on many cruises. He also had his pilot's license.
Billy Joe was preceded in death by his parents; son, Tim; and brother, Donnie.
On June 7, 1953, he married Georgia Vance in Hamilton at the Baptist Church. She survives of the home.
Additional survivors: daughter, Cheri Riddle Gossen (Monty), O'Fallon, Missouri; and two grandchildren, Taylor (Ashley) Gossen, Branson, Missouri, and Tabitha Gossen, O'Fallon.
A Celebration of Life Service for both Billy Joe and Tim Riddle will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the Hamilton Baptist Church.
Visitation: prior to the service at the church from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Hamilton Baptist Church.
Military honors provided after the service by the Hamilton American Legion Post #285. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
