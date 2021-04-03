AGENCY, Mo. - Jackie W. "Jack" Riddick, 83, Agency, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 in Winter Haven, Florida.
He was born Nov. 1, 1937, in New Survey, Missouri, to Van Buren and Willie B. (Dial) Riddick.
Jack married Donna L. Kerns on May 9, 1959. She survives of the home.
He was the owner of Riddick Trucking and had previously worked as a sales rep for multiple food sales companies and at Praxair of Kansas City. Jack also was a 32nd-Degree Mason.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; and five brothers.
Survivors include his wife; son, Jeff; daughter, Jodi Hollingsworth (Michael); six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Elaine Murphree; two brothers-in-law, Donald Kerns (Kathy) and Curtis Kerns; two sisters-in-law, Joan Jones and Doris Riddick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Kerns-Freeman Cemetery, Easton, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a charity of the donor's choice. The family requests anyone attending visitation or service to wear a face mask.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
