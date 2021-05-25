Ricklefs, Delus 1935-2021 Bendena, Kan.

BENDENA, Kan. - On Sunday, May 23, 2021, Delus Ricklefs, loving husband and father of three sons, passed away in his home at the age of 86 surrounded by family.

Delus was born on April 19, 1935, in Bendena, Kansas, to Theodore and Barbara (Franklin) Ricklefs. He was a life-long farmer and rancher of Texas Longhorns, a Biologicals, Liquid Fertilizer salesman, and served in the Army National Guard. On May 5, 1957, he married Yvonne "Bonnie" Young. They raised three sons, Ronald, Craig, and Rodney.

Delus had a passion for farm shows, collecting tractors, Blue Glass, and bird watching. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Delus was a life-long member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bendena.

Delus was preceded in death by his father, Theodore, and his mother, Barbara.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne "Bonnie" (Young) Ricklefs; their three children, Ronald and Lisa (Wilburn) Ricklefs of Bendena, Craig Ricklefs of Independence, Missouri, and Rodney Ricklefs and Christine Horan of Atchison, Kansas; six grandchildren, Rachael, Christopher, Nathan, Colby, Corey, and Austin; two great-grandchildren, Juliet and Carter; sister, Nora Ann (Ricklefs) Hibsman of Rancho Palos Verdes, California; and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home in Atchison, Kansas, from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the St. John's Lutheran Church, in Bendena, on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 10 a.m.

Memorials are suggested St. John's Lutheran Church of Bendena, and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Words of comfort to family may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.