Rickabaugh, Floyd L. 1948-2022 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Floyd Lynn Rickabaugh, 73, Maryville, Missouri, passed away peacefully Friday, March 25, 2022, at his home.
Lynn was born on July 22, 1948, in Maryville, to Dorothy and Lavelle Rickabaugh.
On Jan. 4, 1969, he married Nancy J. Redden at St. Columba Church in Conception Jct. She survives at home.
Lynn retired in 2013 after over 46 years of dedicated service at the Maryville MFA. After retirement he worked for Tri-State Ford shuttling cars. He had many adventures.
He enjoyed spending time with his large family, especially around a camp fire. He was a loving husband, dad, and grandpa. He did not know a stranger and always put his family and friends first.
He was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Church and the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 464.
He was proceeded in death by his mother, Dorothy; his wife's parents, John C. Redden Sr. and Rosetta Bliley Redden; sister-in-law, Patricia Redden; brother-in-law, John C. Redden Jr.; sister-in-law, Alice Redden; and niece, Julie Redden.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy, of the home; two sons, Tim and DeAnne Rickabaugh, Jefferson City, Missouri; Todd and Rachelle Rickabaugh, Maryville; one daughter, Jennifer and Stanley Boulting, Ravenwood, Missouri; grandchildren, Austin Rickabaugh and Trevor Rickabaugh, both from Maryville, Dylan Boulting and Levi Boulting, both from Ravenwood; his father, Lavelle Rickabaugh, Maryville; siblings, Eddie and Pat Rickabaugh, Brick, New Jersey, Kenny and Betty Rickabaugh, DeSoto, Kansas, Janice and Mike Hainline, Maryville, Phil and Carla Rickabaugh, Maryville; brothers-in- law, Chuck Redden, Ravenwood, Dennis and Marcia Redden, Stanberry, Missouri; sisters-in -law, Linda and Randy Lyle, Kearney, Missouri, Marilyn Jenkins, Maryville; and numerous nieces and nephews and their children.
Rosary and Visitation: Tuesday, March 29, at 6 p.m St. Gregory Barbarigo Church in Maryville. Family will receive friends following the rosary until 8 p.m.
Funeral Mass: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Albert Bruecken O.S.B. Burial at Nodaway Memorial Garden, Maryville.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Mosaic Life Care Hospice, 2024 S. Main Street Suite 102, Maryville, MO 64468.
Arrangements Price Funeral Home
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
