Robert "Tom" Richey, 88, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
On Feb. 6, 1934, he was born in St. Joseph to Paris and Trilby (Limley) Richey.
He married Patsy Jean Shull on May 16, 1951. Together they enjoyed 71 years of marriage. She survives of the home.
Tom enjoyed walking with his dogs and sharing a cold one in the garage with friends or family. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters; five brothers; grandsons, Jeff Richey and Ryan Mace.
He is survived by his wife; children, Glenn Richey (Sharon), Mike Richey (Mary), Patty Richey; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; extended family and friends.
The family would like to thank Freudenthal Home-Based Healthcare for their kind and compassionate care through Tom's journey. A special thank you to Kathy, Wanda, Karen, Tonya and "the bath girls."
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. Tom believed flowers were trophies for dead people. To honor his beliefs, the family would prefer memorial contributions to Fruedenthal Home-Based Healthcare or Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
