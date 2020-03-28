Jeanette Richey, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, in a St. Joseph health care center.

She was born Feb. 24, 1942, in Agency, Missouri, daughter of the late Adelaide and James Wright.

She worked as a certified nursing assistant for several area and Gower nursing homes.

She enjoyed camping, going to the casino, but most especially spending time with her grandchildren.

She was a Baptist.

Jeanette was preceded in death by: first husband, James F Reed; second husband, Jack Ray Richey Jr.; her parents; son, James Reed; sisters: Edna Hensley, Linda Ficklin, Mary Lou McClain and Shirley Hay; and brothers, James and Larry Wright.

Survivors include: daughters: Barbara (John) Bailey, St. Joseph, Debra Stone and Donna Blackshere, both of Kansas City; sons, Frank (Cora) Reed and William (Veronica) Reed, of St. Joseph; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Family funeral services: 2 p.m. Monday, with livestream web cast for the public at 2 p.m. Monday, at the Rupp Chapel.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, at the Rupp Funeral Home, for viewing and to sign the register book.

Memorials are requested to the Mosaic Hospice.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.