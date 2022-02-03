PLATTSBURG, Mo. - James H. Richerson, 75, of Plattsburg, Missouri, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
He was born on Dec. 19, 1946, to Noal Homer & Pauline Caroline (Kraus) Richerson in Boonville, Missouri, where he grew up. Jim was raised in the Catholic church and attended 12 years of catholic school.
He attended and graduated college at Central Missouri State University where he met and married the beautiful love of his life, Anna Christina Gunderson, on August 17, 1968.
Jim and Anna had two children, Jeff Richerson and Christy (Richerson) Hoksbergen.
He worked 33 years with Ciba-Geigy as a Chemical Sales Representative before becoming the Purchasing Manager of the Sur-Gro plants.
Jim retired to spend the rest of his days enjoying life with Anna and serving the Lord. They rode their motorcycle, traveled often, enjoyed the outdoors, and both continued nurturing a deeper relationship with their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Jim's passion was to grow his relationship with Jesus. He loved sharing the joy he had in Christ with all he met. Every morning he would recite Psalms 118:24, "This is the day the Lord has made. I will rejoice and be glad in it." He also made sure his children and grandchildren learned this verse as it was recited at all family gatherings. Jim loved Jesus and his family with everything he had.
Jim was a member of the First Christian Church of Plattsburg for 35 years and then in recent years they moved their membership to the Vineyard Church where he became active in the Brothers in Christ men's group. He also was a member of the St. Joe Harley Davidson Club and MO-AG.
Jim was preceded in death by: his father; mother; and sister-in-law Ethel Grace Gunderson.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Anna; and children, Jeff (Karrie) Richerson of Holt, Missouri, and Christy (Doug) Hoksbergen of Bussey, Iowa; and grandchildren Jared, Lane, Reese, and Sage; and his sister, and family, Carol AND Mike Browning, Megan and Christopher (Kohlie), brother-in-law, Gus Gunderson and brother-in-law, James (Margaret) Gunderson; and their families.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday Feb. 5, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Plattsburg.
Interment will be in the Loggendate Cemetery Weatherby, Missouri.
The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Friday Feb. 4, 2022, at the funeral home.
The service for James will be livestreamed from the First Baptist Church. https://www.youtube.com/FBCPlattsburg
The family suggests giving Memorial contributions to First Christian Church Youth Church Camp aka Erin Hook Scholarship or the Vineyard Church Youth Camp Scholarship.
Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg. Online guestbook and obituary at www.baileycox.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
