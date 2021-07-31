FAUCETT, Mo. - Ronald "Scooter" C. Richardson 49, of Faucett, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at his home.
He was born Feb. 23, 1972, in St. Joseph, and attended Mid Buchanan High School.
Ronnie was self employed as a auto upolsteror and window tinter.
He enjoyed fishing and ride his four wheeler, he like to visit people around the area and he was a collector; he loved his daughter tremendously.
Ronnie was preceded in death by: father, Jimmie C. Richardson; mother, Judi Ann Simerly; and infant sister, Laurie Ann.
Survivors include: step mother, Mary Ellen Richardson of St. Joseph; sister, Christine (Craig) Curtis of Saint Joseph; his companion, Carla Dragoo of St. Joseph; daughter, Alliyah Richardson.
Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at the Faucett Cemetery, Rev. Jim Barnett officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Ronnie Richardson memorial fund, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
