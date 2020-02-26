Richardson, Olin C. "Charlie" 1929-2020

BETHANY, Mo. - Olin Charles Richardson, known to his friends and family as "Charlie", passed away at the age of 91, in Maryville Missouri, on Feb. 18, 2020.

Charlie is survived by: his wife, Winnie; his children: James McBroom (Jeanie), Eagleville, Lisa Macali (Al), Maryville, and David Richardson, LeHigh Acres, Florida; his grandchildren: Christopher McBroom, Melissa Henggeler, Kyle Macali, Ian Macali and Lauren Macali; three great-grandchildren; his nieces, nephew and cousins; sister-in-law, Patricia Bjorland; and brothers-in-law, Harold Arkoff and Ron Bjorland.

Charlie has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

He will be inurned at Payne Cemetery, Hatfield, where four generations of ancestors rest.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Payne Cemetery, Lamoni Pubic Library and/or the Bethany Public Library, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.