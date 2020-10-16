Richardson, Lloyd C. 1952-2020

CLARKSDALE, Mo. - Lloyd Clinton Richardson, 68, of Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his home. He was born on March 25, 1952, to Clinton and Lois (Wattenbarger) Richardson.

Lloyd graduated from Maysville High School in May of 1970 and married his high school "sweetheart", Shirley (Sheridan) on Oct. 10, of that same year, marking this as their 50th year as husband and wife. Lloyd was a hard-working family man who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a devoted, caring husband, father, and kind and loving Grandpa. He was a member of the Methodist Church.

Lloyd was a life-long farmer. He and his wife operated a family dairy farm, with the help of their four sons, for the first 25 years of their married life. Lloyd also worked a Mead Westvaco in St. Joseph for 28 plus years as a press man.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Roy Lee Richardson, and a sister, Shirley Powell.

Lloyd is survived by his wife and four sons, Lloyd, Jr. (Joni), Clarksdale; Bradley (Shana), Clarksdale, Aaron (Mindi), St. Joseph, and Christopher Richardson of Agency, Missouri; 10 grandchildren, Noah, Jonah, Gabby, and Liberty Comer, Natilee Richardson, Alex and Strader Richardson, Haydn and Lilly Richardson, Dylan Propes; one sister, Ruth Folks, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Oak Cemetery. No visitation is scheduled, however friends may come by Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville after 2 pm. Friday for viewing.

Memorial Contributions: Oak Cemetery.