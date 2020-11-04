Joyce Richardson, 84, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

She was born March 19, 1936, in St. Joseph, to Cecil and Vera (Morris) Baker.

Joyce married Earl Richardson July 14, 1961. He preceded her in death April 14, 1992.

She was a member of Grace Evangelical Church.

Joyce enjoyed crafts, crocheting, cooking, mission work, visiting with her friends, playing cards and games. But most of all spending time with her family.

She was also preceded in death by son, Bruce Richardson; sister, Marion Mihelich; and her parents.

Survivors include children, Mike Richardson (Charlene), Jennifer Wilson, James Richardson (Sherri), Tina Cook (Eric); sister, Carol Lough; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; her beloved cat, Ms. Kitty.

Farewell Services 10 a.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Grace Evangelical Church Mission Group.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.