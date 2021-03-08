Richardson, Dolly E. 1930-2021 Winston, Mo.

WINSTON, Mo. - Dolly Elizabeth (Gentry) Richardson, 90 of Winston, passed away March 4, 2021, at a healthcare facility in Cameron, Missouri, due to Covid-19 related complications.

Dolly was born Aug. 11, 1930, to Lloyd and Stella (Fore) Gentry in Turney, Missouri.

Dolly married Dale Richardson; he preceded her in death. She was a farm wife, worked as a substitute cook for the schools and was a cook for the Cameron Community Hospital.

Dolly was a member of the First Christian Church.

In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Jewell and Albert; sister, Iona Lane; grandson, Jonathon Richardson.

Dolly is survived by: her son, John (Michele) Richardson, Weatherby, Missouri; daughter, Nancy VerHagen, St. Joseph; two granddaughters, Misty and Heather; six great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry, Cameron.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Chapel.

Social distancing and masks are encouraged.

Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.