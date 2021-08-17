David Wayne Richardson, 61, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, near Atchison, Kansas. He was born March 8, 1960, in St. Joseph, son of the late Shirley and Clyde Richardson. He attended Benton High School and married Leanna Sauter on Nov. 13, 1987.
He worked at Silgan Containers as a machine mechanic for 33 years. David enjoyed race cars, hunting, fishing, and golfing, and got a hole in one on the 18th. He also enjoyed mechanic work, but most especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was awarded the Friendliest Folks Award from the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
David was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Terry Hershman, and Debbie Peden; and mother and father-in-law, Marceline and Harold Sauter.
Survivors include, wife, Leanna Richardson of the home; daughter, Emily (Billy) Bravo; son, Ian (Krystyn) Richardson; daughter, Alyssa Richardson all of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Ava, Emma, Mia, Riddick, Rilyn, and Cain; sister, Sherry (Scott) Cox; brother, Clyde "Buddy" V Richardson, Jr. all of St. Joseph; and stepfather, Dan Wiley of Pittsburg, Kansas.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m.Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Family graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at the Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, Missouri.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.