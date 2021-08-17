Danny Ray Richardson, 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Mosaic Hospital in St. Joseph.
Danny was born on Aug. 3, 1954, in St. Joseph, to William and Evelyn (Owens) Richardson. He served in the U.S. Navy. Danny worked construction. He loved to hunt, catch and cook fish.
He married Deborah Bunton on Oct. 14, 1972, in St. Joseph. She survives of the home.
Danny was preceded in death by his father; sister, Jeanie Fritzinger; brothers, Everett and Ricky Richardson; and a grandson, Darren.
Additional survivors include four sons; Danny Ray, Jr. Richardson (Maggie), Dakota Richardson (Wendy), Dustin Richardson, Derrick Richardson (Robyn); his mother, Evelyn Richardson; siblings: Delores Adcock, Minnie Martin, Vickie Gideon, Pam Taylor, William Richardson, Jr., Janet Barker, Tammy Richardson (Leonard); several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
FUNERAL: Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, 2 p.m. at Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.
Burial: Fanning Cemetery in Fanning, Kansas
Visitation: family will receive friends Wednesday evening 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Friends may call after noon Wednesday.
Memorials: Danny Ray Richardson memorial fund c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
