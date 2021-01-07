Alice Irene Richardson, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at a St. Joseph health care facility. She was born Sept. 1, 1938, in Eldon, Missouri, daughter of the late Betty (Hoskins) and John Hickman.

She graduated from Moberly High School, class of 1956, She graduated with an Associates Degree from Hannibal-LaGrange University in Hannibal, Missouri. She married Delbert Richardson on July 8, 1960, in Moberly.

Alice worked as a Church Secretary for Carpenter Street Baptist in Moberly then later1st Baptist Church in Marshall, and later as a Secretary at Stetson Hats in St. Joseph.

Alice loved children, and especially spending time and spoiling her grandchildren. She was a member of McCarthy Baptist Church in St. Joseph.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, John Sherman Hickman and Betty Bell Hickman; and brother, Stan Hickman.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Delbert Richardson, of St. Joseph; sons, Paul Tyler (Barbara) Richardson, of New York, and Peter Thomas (Dorothy) Richardson, of New Jersey; sisters, Marion (Howard) Mayes of Jefferson City, Missouri, and Margaret Carter of Vermont; brothers, Donald Paul Hickman of Texas and Robert (Pam) Hickman of Kansas City, Missoui; sister-in-law, Alice Hickman of Kansas City; grandchildren, Robyn, Justin, Heather, Dirk, Jacob, Shay and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Aria, Connor, Elliott, and Oliver.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jeremiah Bradford officiating. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Mrs. Richardson will be cremated following services. Memorials are requested to the McCarthy Baptist Church.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.