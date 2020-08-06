ROCK PORT, Mo. - Shirley May Richards, 71, Rock Port, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care, Tarkio, Missouri.
Survivors: children, Bryan (Holly) Richards, Tarkio, Scott Richards, St. Louis, Missouri, Samantha (Steve) Alexander, Shenandoah, Iowa, Bill (Heather) Richards, Rosendale, Missouri; grandchildren, Skyla, Matt, Codie (Kelsey), Jeremy (Paige), Nate, Bryce, Brandon, Virginia, Brook, Logan, Reanna, Wyatt, Cheyenne, Brady; great-grandchildren, Madyson, Lakotah, Raylon, Taeyln; sister, Marge Pint, Colorado.
Preceded: parents, Claude Carol and Esther (Poppa) Cook; siblings, William Cook, Catherine Hawk.
Memorial Service: 1 p.m., Friday, August 7, 2020, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Inurnment: St. John's Cemetery, Westboro, Missouri
Memorials: Paralyzed Veterans of America
There is no visitation.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.