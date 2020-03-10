ALBANY, Mo. - At the age of 100, James Robert "Bob" Richards Jr., of Albany, went to his eternal home peacefully, on March 7, 2020.

He was born in Albany, on Dec. 29, 1919, to Bob and Delia (Chipp) Richards; he attended school in New Hampton, Missouri, graduating in 1938.

He is survived by: his sister, Ann Lee Halstead; son, Gary Richards, both of Albany; nieces and nephews.

After joining the Gentry County National Guard, Bob married the love of his life, Lola V. Gillespie, on Dec. 21, 1941.

People thought of them as the ideal couple, the best of sweethearts. They moved to several military bases, where Bob trained to drive a half-track as a forward observer with the 6th Armored Division.

Bob, and the Rabbit Ridge Boys he grew up with, went to WWII together and came home together. They served under General Patton, in the Battle of the Bulge and liberated the Bunchenwald concentration camp. Bob earned a bronze star for his "outstanding skill, coolness and aggressiveness under enemy fire".

After WWII, Bob worked for Quaker Oats, in St. Joseph, and ran an MFA feed store, in Gower, Missouri. In 1954, while working in Topeka, Kansas, for Civil Service Air Force Supply, Bob and Lola V. adopted their son, Gary.

After working for another supply depot, in Mobile, Alabama, the family moved to Oklahoma City, where Bob worked for 10 years, before retiring in 1974, from Chief of Cargo Operations, at Tinker Air Force Base.

Retirement back in Albany, was a pleasant time of enjoying work on their 240 acre cattle farm, and travels to Branson and Europe, etc.

Bob was a devoted husband, and father and cared for Lola V., during her long struggle with Alzheimer's.

Bob acknowledged being thankful for every year, month and day of their marriage, which was 71 years, 2 months, and 22 days.

Bob treasured being part of the Gillespie family, and was proud to have such a large number of nieces and nephews. He recently delighted in holding his newest great-great-nephew and great-great-niece.

Loved by many special friends in Albany, Bob will be remembered as a gentleman and will be dearly missed.

Graveside service and burial, with military rites: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.

Friends may call anytime after 9 a.m. Thursday, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.

Memorial contributions: Albany United Methodist Church, in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 North Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

