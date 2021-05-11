ELWOOD, Kan. - Roxanna Rich 63, of Elwood, Kansas, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Elwood, Kansas. She was born July 29, 1957, in St. Joseph, daughter of Charlene and Robert Deatherage. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1975 and Missouri Western State University with a BS in Criminal Justice. She also received a certificate as a Paralegal. She worked for the State of Missouri WRDCC as a DORS Counselor. She was devoted to her children and grandchildren, and loved spending time with them.

Roxy was preceded in death by father, Robert H. Deatherage; son, Joshua Rich on May 3, 2021; sister, Barbara Jean Marker; and her grandson, Caden Blanton.

Survivors include, son, Brandon (Teala) Rich, Elwood; daughter, Heather Rich (Michael Hayes), St. Joseph; mother, Charlene Deatherage; brother, Bob H. (Jennifer) Deatherage; sisters, Rita (James) Roupe, Rona (Ron) Morrison, and Rene Deatherage, all of St. Joseph; daughter- in-law, Jobie Rich; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. There will be a private family graveside service at a later date, at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.