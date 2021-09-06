Mildred Elizabeth "Betty" (Bell) Rich, 97, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 1, 2021, at Vintage Gardens South in St. Joseph.
Betty was born on July 5, 1924, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Hugh and Rebecca Bell.
On March 18, 1946, she was united in marriage to William "Bill" Rich. They enjoyed 69 years together, living in St. Joseph and Oregon, Missouri.
Betty was a beautician and loved her clients, who became friends.
She loved her family and her Church. She taught Sunday School for many years and was very involved in Prison Ministry. She and Bill traveled the world, with numerous trips and cruises.
Betty is survived by: her son, Dr. Dave Rich (Penny); her daughter, Jan Rich (Doug); three grandchildren: Holly Godfrey (Jim), Amy Espinoza (Raul), and Corey Rich (Bess); seven great-grandchildren: Pryor, Will, Mac, Maryn, Lucia, Oliver and Ava.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
The family would like to express deep gratitude to Freudenthal Hospice, Freudenthal caregivers, and all the Vintage Garden South staff, where she and Bill called home.
A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Noyes Home for Children and may be left in the care of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Internment has been entrusted to Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.