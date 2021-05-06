DEARBORN, Mo. -Joshua Matthew Rich, 41, of Dearborn, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, unexpectedly in a St. Joseph, hospital.

He was born May 31, 1979, in St. Joseph, son of Roxy and Mike Rich.

He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1997, and married the love of his life, Jobie O'Brien, on Oct. 15, 2005; She survives of the home.

He was working at Multivac, and formerly worked at Harley Davidson for 15 years, as a machinist.

He was an avid sports fan, and loved the Chicago Bears, coaching boys baseball and enjoyed spending time with his sons. He was a manly man, who loved to sit out back with a big fire going, surrounded by his family and friends, singing karaoke and showing his mad dance skills.

Joshua had an exceptional love for his wife Jobie, he was very family oriented, loving his brothers and sisters-in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Joshua was preceded in death by: maternal grandfather, Robert Henry Deatherage; paternal grandparents, Bob and Mary Bell Rich; and nephew, Caden Blanton.

Survivors include: wife, Jobie Rich; sons, Memphis and Bryar Rich of the home; father, Mike "Odie" (Stacie) Rich, Amazonia, Missouri; mother, Roxy Rich, Elwood, Kansas; brother, Brandon (Teala) Rich, Elwood; sisters, Heather (Michael) Rich, St. Joseph and Taylor Meers, Elwood; maternal grandmother, Charlene Deatherage; and his in-laws: Jolene (Bob) Searcy and O.B. (Marta) O'Brien.

Funeral services: 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Andy Campbell officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Agency Cemetery.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.