She was born on Feb. 24, 1942, to Lloyd and Martha Moppin in Troy, Kansas. She obtained her GED and attended Platte Community College.
On May 7, 1960, she married Willis Rich. They shared 56 years together until his passing in 2016.
She worked as an office administrator for B&B Building Services until retirement. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Savannah and the Red Hat Society.
Ilene enjoyed dancing at several country shows with her husband and she loved spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; daughter, Debbie Rich; sister, Esther Coats; and brothers: Robert Moppin, Paul Moppin, Kenneth Moppin and Gary Moppin.
Survivors include: her children: Dennis (Susan) Rich, Darlene (Ron) Bascue, Dana (Leon) Bascue, all of St. Joseph, Christina Whitsell, Sulphur, Oklahoma and Becky (Matthew) Donahoo, Savannah, Missouri; grandchildren: Corey (Alyssa) Bascue, Spencer (Bailey) Rich, Derek (Sadie) Bascue, Brandon Rich, Tiffany Bascue, Nikolas Bascue, Lane (Brittney) Whitsell, Kaitlyn Bascue, Dakota Whitsell, Jacob Donahoo and Debbie Donahoo; ninegreat-grandchildren; and brother, Roy Moppin.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream; 2 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment: Courter-Ritchey Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
