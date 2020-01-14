Rice, Debora 1959-2020

Debora "Debbie" Rice, 60, passed away on Jan. 10, 2020, in St. Joseph.
She was born Feb. 12, 1959, in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Harvey J. Rice and Ida D. (Martin) Scott.
Debbie graduated from Lafayette High School, in 1976.
She retired from Wire Rope.
Preceded in death by: stepdad, Dick Scott; and stepmom, Betty Rice.
Survived by: parents; sister, Donna Gilgour (Steve), Faucett, Missouri; aunts, uncles, nephew, nieces and cousins.
She has been cremated.
She was an organ, skin and tissue donor.
Private service at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.