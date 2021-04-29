Rice, Carol R. 1938-2021 Stewartsville, Mo.

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Carol Rae Rice, 82, Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at a St. Joseph hospital.

She was born on Aug. 9, 1938, in St. Joseph, the daughter of Tom and Eurith (Palmer) Wolfing.

On Feb. 14, 1960, she married Bobby Joe Rice in St. Joseph. He survives of the home.

Carol loved to cook and spend time gardening. She was a member of the Freeman Chapel Freewill Baptist Church in Stewartsville.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; infant son, Timothy Joe Rice; brother, Roger Wolfing; and sister, Barbara Wolfing.

In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by: her daughters, Amy Clark, Princeton, Missouri and Rebecca (Scott) Young, Ellijay, Georgia; nephews, Bradley (Tanya) Wolfing, St. Joseph; and niece, Audrey Wolfing, Charleston, South Carolina.

Private Graveside Services and Burial will be held in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, Missouri under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.