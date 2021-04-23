Tuesday, April 20, 2021, Helen Rhyner, our beloved mother, passed away at the age of 83. Her life centered around her steadfast Catholic faith and the deep love she had for her family. Helen was a long-time member of Our Lady of Guadalupe and attended daily mass for years. She was born in St. Joseph to Carl and Carmella Montegna, the eldest of four siblings. She grew up in a loving Italian-American home where she lived with her parents and grandparents. Helen attended the Convent of the Sacred Heart High School and then worked at the Park Bank in St. Joseph before marrying Warren Rhyner in February of 1960.

She was very active in the community serving on the St. Francis Parish Council, Our Lady of Guadalupe Service Committee, Noyes Home For Children Board, participated weekly at The Mir House of Prayer and was a member of the Dow "Joans" Investment Club. All the while raising five kids and managing to squeeze in a few sets of tennis, a game she loved dearly. Helen was an avid cook and was always trying new recipes. She was at her best and happiest when cooking a family holiday or birthday meal. After raising her children, she entered the workforce by purchasing and managing The Le Femme Beauty Salon. She enjoyed chatting with all the customers and especially cherished making countless dozens of Christmas cookies every year to share during the Christmas season. Once retired, she spent her time visiting with family, friends and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Warren Rhyner, and is survived by her children, Randy Rhyner (Karen), Rick Rhyner (Susan), Rob Rhyner (Marta), Rene' Malden (Eric) and Ryan Rhyner (Julie); grandchildren, Rachel Rhyner, Madison Rhyner, Margot Rhyner, Mitch Rhyner, Jack Rhyner, Max Malden, Mia Malden, Jordan Rhyner and Reese Rhyner; and three brothers, Paul, Carl and John Montegna.

In lieu of flowers Helen requested memorials be made to the Noyes Home For Children, 801 N. Noyes Blvd, St. Joseph, MO 64506 or online at www.noyeshome.org/donate.

Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Parish Rosary 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. The Family will receive friends 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.