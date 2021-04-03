Mary F. (Crowley) Rhyne, 80, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

She was born June 4, 1940, to Eugene and Irene Marcella (Hoard) Crowley, Sr. in St. Joseph.

Mary was always fashionable and loved her shoes. She enjoyed shopping and garage sales. She was well known for her cooking.

She was a member of Hope Fellowship Church.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include: her brother, Eugene Crowley, Jr. of Chicago, Illinois; sister, Rita C. Simms, of Longbeach, California; and companion, Marvin Dodd. She will be remembered by numerous family and friends.

Inurnment at Whispering Pines Cremation Garden at St. Joseph's Memorial Park.

