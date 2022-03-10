CAMERON, Mo. - Ruth Louise (Hutton) Rhodes, 90, passed away March 4, 2022.
She was born on June 5, 1931, in Holt, Missouri, to Elmer and Maud (Saunders) Hutton.
A kind, gentle hard-working Christian, Louise lived her beliefs every day, teaching by example and generously sharing her time and energy to help others.
Louise married the love of her life, Danny Rhodes, in 1951. Before she married Louise worked at Collins Tea Room, where she developed her love of cooking for others.
Over her life, she regularly catered lunches for the Cameron Rotary Club, organized fellowship meals in the First Baptist kitchen, and baked wedding and birthday cakes for friends and family.
An energetic quilter, Louise made over 260 baby quilts for the Children's Mercy Hospital. She was an active, long-time volunteer for Gideons Women's Auxiliary and Camp Quality. She was happiest when serving her faith, family and friends.
Her parents preceded her in death, as did her older brother, Weldon Hutton; her husband, Danny; and children: David, Susan, and Mitch Rhodes.
She is survived by: daughter, Pamela (Ted) Chenier of Anchorage, Alaska; brother, Bill Hutton; and sister, Betty Blair of Cameron; grandchildren, Trey Chenier of Seattle, Washington and Monica Chenier of Boston, Massachusetts; and daughter-in-law, Virginia (David) Rhodes of Cameron.
Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, March 11, at First Baptist Church, Cameron, 202 East Ford Street, Cameron, MO 64429, with interment immediately following at Cameron Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations: Cameron Gideons Camp #U24047, 3063 NW NN Hwy, Stewartsville, MO 64490, or First Baptist Church, Cameron.
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
