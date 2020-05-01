Dennis J. Rhodes, 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Sept. 11, 1952, in St. Joseph, son of Joye and the late Robert Rhodes.

He graduated from Benton High School in 1970, and married Charlotte Swartz, on July 26, 1975.

Denny retired from a career as a printing pressman, after 33 years at Mead Products and 10 years at Western Container.

He loved the outdoors, enjoyed hunting and had a passion for fishing.

He loved his wife, sons, and grandchildren more than life itself.

Denny was preceded in death by: his father, Robert Rhodes; and his sister, Randi Banker.

Survivors include: his wife, Charlotte, of the home; two sons, Daniel (Emily Peters), of Southington, Connecticut, and Dusty, of Kansas City, Missouri; mother, Joye Rhodes, of St. Joseph; grandchildren: Lucas Rhodes, Benjamin and Julia Swift; sisters, Jana Cook (Bruce Veale) and Darla (Jim) Hunt; mother-in-law, Charlene Swartz; brothers-in-law, Fred Banker and David Swartz; sisters-in-law, Susan (Chuck) Debenito and Terry Swartz (Rick German); and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation scheduled noon to 3 p.m. Monday, with memorial services and livestream at 3 p.m. Monday, Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Wesley United Methodist Church.

Online condolence, livestream and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.