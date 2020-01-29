ST. PETERS, Mo. - Marcia F. Rhoden, age 78, of St. Peters, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in St. Louis, Missouri.

She was born June 7, 1941, in Seward, Nebraska, to Homer John and Vera (Grubaugh) Blair.

Marcia was a member of the Gresham Presbyterian Church.

Marcia had an in-home daycare for over 50 years.

She loved a penny slot machine, every now and then and also had a love for football, especially the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Marcia is survived by: her children: Kathy (Tim) Burkhard, of Mayhill, New Mexico, Todd George, of Leawood, Kansas, and Steve (Eileen) George, of O'Fallon, Missouri; and stepson, Michael Rhoden, of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren include: Shawnna (Ritchy) Richards, of Hobbs, New Mexico, Suzanne (Josh) Franco, of Lubbock, Texas, Shelby (Cole) Manry, of Hobbs, Kyle George, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Olivia George, of Lincoln, Connor George, of St. Peters, Liam George, of Lincoln; and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Metz Chapel, York, with the Rev. John Nellessen officiating.

Inurnment will follow at the Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Gresham.

There will be no viewing or visitation, as it was Marcia's wish to be cremated.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Marcia's memory to support Siteman Cancer Center or Evelyn's House, through The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Donations can be made to the Foundation at www.foundationbarnesjewish.org, or sent to 1001 Highlands Plaza Dr. West, Suite 140, St. Louis, MO 63110.

Metz Mortuary, York, Nebraska, is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be left for the family at metz@metzmortuary.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.