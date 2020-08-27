FAIRFAX, Mo. - Vernon F. Rhoades, 72, Fairfax, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, Community Hospital- Fairfax.
Preceded: infant daughter, Tracy Lynn Rhoades; brother, Jimmy Dale Rhoades.
Survivors: wife, Debbie Rhoades, Fairfax; daughter, Sandy Rhoades, Fairfax; mother, Phyllis Rhoades, Tarkio, Missouri; siblings: David (Elizabeth) Rhoades, Fairfax, Terri (Wayne) Laverentz, Tabor, Iowa, Judy (Larry) Wooten, Maryville, Missouri; numerous nieces, nephews.
Graveside Service and Interment: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax.
Open Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri.
There is no family visitation.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials to: Fairfax R-III School or First Presbyterian Church, Fairfax.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
