Rhoades, Ramona 1931-2021 Craig, Mo.

CRAIG, Mo. - Ramona Rhoades, age 89, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at her home in Craig, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Mound City, Missouri. Burial will be in the IOOF Cemetery, Craig.
Memorial: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Mound City or the IOOF Cemetery, Craig.
Arrangements: Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax/Craig. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
