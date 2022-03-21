Reynolds, Trudy 1951-2021 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. -Trudy Oglesby Reynolds, Wathena, formerly from Maryville, Missouri, was born to Vilas Oglesby and Shirley (Samson) Oglesby Reynolds on Oct. 25, 1951, and passed away on Dec. 30, 2021.
Her parents and brother, Kirby, predeceased her.
She is survived by: her children, Kerri (Justin) Loper, Erik Alford and Emily (Blake) Belgram; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and siblings: Roger (Colleen) Oglesby, Jan (George) Kobzej, Cindy (Charlie) Roach, Steve (Darlene Close) Oglesby, Terry (Jacque) Oglesby, Jennifer (Jason) Andrews and Ivan (Lindsey) Reynolds.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. on March 26, 2022. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Inurnment will follow at the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, Missouri.
Visit www.bramfuneralhome.com to see the full obituary. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
