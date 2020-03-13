Reynolds Sr., Wayne A. 1928-2020

Wayne A. Reynolds Sr., 91, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Mosaic Hospital, surrounded by family.

He was born Aug. 31, 1928, to Homer and Ruth (Griffee) Reynolds.

Wayne married Doris Edwards, April 20, 1963.

She preceded him in death in 1986.

He was the owner of Reynolds Body Shop, in Savannah, Missouri, from 1966 to 1989.

Wayne enjoyed fishing, camping, and going to Texas in the winter.

He was an avid go-cart racer throughout the 1970s, as well as a Chiefs and Royals fan. He never missed watching a game of either.

He was also preceded in death by: his parents; brothers: Raymond, Butch and twin, Duane; and companion, Peggy Goins.

Survivors include: children: Linda Lewis, Vickey (Rick) Collier, Wayne (Michelle) Reynolds and Raymond (Sherry) Reynolds; grandchildren: Scott Lewis, Sarah Collier-Peterson, Leah Collier-Marino, Aimee Collier-Walker, Katie Collier-Anderson, Jessica Reynolds and Danielle Reynolds-Strasser; six great-grandchildren, and one on the way; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Wayne is also survived by two stepdaughters, Peggy Goins and Carol Gaddie. Peggy was also his caregiver; she survives of the home.

Private Graveside Service and Inurnment: Memorial Park Cemetery, at a later date.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.