Reynolds, Shirley E. 1931-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Shirley Elaine Reynolds, passed away Aug. 26, 2020, at age 89 at Maryville Living Center in Maryville, Missouri.

She was born Friday, March 13, 1931, to Francis and Gladys (Bowen) Samson. Shirley will be remembered as a nurturing mother, loving grandmother and great-grandmother who always put the needs of others before her own.

A mother at 17, she was proud to build her life around her children and their families. She was an avid reader and sports fan, particularly of the Maryville Spoofhounds and KC Chiefs. Life did not always hand her the best, but Shirley always found a way to make something positive out of it and come out smiling.

She loved games and puzzles and was an accomplished seamstress. Her cooking was legendary, especially her homemade noodles and mashed potatoes. As a single mom, she could stretch a dollar farther than seemed possible.

Her employment included working at the local Wonder Bread Store, cleaning houses, managing the Catalina Club, and tending bar at her sons' businesses, The Shady Lady, and T.O.'s, before retiring.

She was married twice, first to Vilas Oglesby and later to Terry Reynolds.

Shirley was preceded in death by a son, Kirby Oglesby; both of her former husbands; her parents; four brothers, Merle, Hartford, Jack and Claude Samson, and a sister, Zella Hall.

She is survived by: her children, Roger (Colleen) Oglesby, Seattle, Washington, Janice (George) Kobzej, St. Joseph, Trudy Reynolds (Randy Foley), Wathena, Kansas, Cindy (Charlie) Roach, Maryville, Steve Oglesby, St. Joseph, Terry (Jacque) Oglesby, Maryville, Jennifer (Jason) Andrews, Parkville, Missouri, and Ivan (Lindsey) Reynolds, Maryville; grandchildren, Kerri, Amy, Erik, Adam, Megan, Jessie, Emily, Andrew, Kelli, Erica, Marlee, Katie, Erinn, Paige, Alexis, Brent, MacKenzie, Tyler, Sydney Blue, Kyle, Trey, Jackson, Taybrin, Bret, Christian, Tate, Ashlynn, Brady, and Connor; 34 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

We very much appreciate the love and care shown to our mom at Maryville Living the past few years and the love and care shown by Katie, Amanda, and all the AseraCare caregivers who helped her the past several months.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Angel Fund Nodaway County Senior Center are appreciated.

Services will be held outside on the grounds of Bram Funeral Home in Maryville on Thursday, Sept. 3. Visitation from 5 p.m. Funeral will follow at 6 p.m., with the Rev. Paul McKim officiating.

The family requests anyone attending maintain social distancing and wear masks. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.