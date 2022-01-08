Lee Wesley Reynolds Jr., 66, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones, in a St. Joseph hospital. He was born Nov. 21, 1955, in St. Joseph, son of the late Georgia and Lee Reynolds Sr. He married Iva on Nov. 30, 2008, and she survives of the home.
He attended the North Andrew High School. He worked at Economy Express as a truck driver and mechanic for over 20 years. Lee loved to go to auctions, going to the dirt track races, camping, and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a granddaughter, Moriah Reynolds.
Survivors include: wife, Iva Reynolds of the home; daughter, Amy (Jeremy Scott) Leonard, Helena, Missouri; son, Jeremy Lee (Jamie) Reynolds, Clever, Missouri; stepdaughter, Sarie Lingle, St. Joseph; stepson, Patrick Lingle, Savannah, Missouri; 10 grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; sister, Arlena Tannehill, Savannah; and brother, John Reynolds, Savannah.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday with funeral services and public live stream starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
