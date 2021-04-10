Jevin Reynolds
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. - Jevin Reynolds, 40, Leavenworth, Kansas, died Sunday, April 4, 2021.
Homegoing Services on Saturday, April 17, at noon at Shiloh Baptist Church. Cremation will follow these services. Visitation, 11:30 until 12 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to assist with funeral expenses and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, 208 North 5th Street, Atchison, KS 66002.
Complete obituary at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Jevin Reynolds, Kan. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.