Jevin Reynolds

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. - Jevin Reynolds, 40, Leavenworth, Kansas, died Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Homegoing Services on Saturday, April 17, at noon at Shiloh Baptist Church. Cremation will follow these services. Visitation, 11:30 until 12 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Memorial contributions are suggested to assist with funeral expenses and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, 208 North 5th Street, Atchison, KS 66002.

Complete obituary at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.