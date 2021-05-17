Reynolds, Jessica 1988-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Jessica Reynolds, 32, died May 11, 2021.
Born Oct. 3, 1988, to Michael and Andrea Reynolds.
Jessica graduated from Central.
Jessica worked at Specialty Industries and participated in Special Olympics.
Survivors: father, Michael; fiance, Terry; grandmother, Patricia; aunts, uncles, cousins.
Celebration of Life: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Deer Park Grace Methodist Church.
Memorial donations in care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, to assist with expenses. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.