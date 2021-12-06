Reynolds, Jerold L. Sr. 1951-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Jerold "Jerry" Lynn Reynolds, Sr., 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in a Liberty, Missouri hospital.
He was born July 12, 1951 in St. Joseph, son of the late Rosalie and John Reynolds.
He graduated from Central High School and Missouri Western. He served in the United States Air Force.
Jerold was preceded in death by wife, Elsie Marie Reynolds and his parents.
Survivors include: daughter, Tammy Davis; sons, Jerald, Jr., John, David and Jammie Reynolds; twin brother, Gary Reynolds and brother, Terry Reynolds; and family friend, Benny Bennett; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted 11 a.m.Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021, at the Leavenworth National Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
