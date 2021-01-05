Reynolds, Evelyn K. 1947-2021

OREGON, Mo. - Evelyn Kay (Noland) Reynolds was born in St. Joseph on Nov. 25, 1947. She was the only child of Denzil Newell and Anna Mae (Leach) Noland.

Evelyn graduated from Mound City High School. On Oct. 20, 1979, she married Jimmie D. "Jim" Reynolds in Forest City.

Evelyn worked in several area healthcare facilities, sometimes in patient care, but mostly as a cook.

She was a member of the Riverbend Extension Company and helped with the Forest City Drug Store Museum. She enjoyed cooking, painting, reading mystery and romance novels, and shooting black powder rifles. She and Jimmie always had cats and dogs at their Forest City home.

Evelyn passed away at the Oregon Care Center on Jan. 2, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Evelyn is survived by her husband Jimmie, of their home; stepson, Jaydee (Robin) Reynolds, Oregon, Missouri; lifelong friends Tara (Woody) Chaney; and the staff at the Oregon Care Center.

Evelyn's wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. A register book will be available for friends and neighbors to sign at the Chamberlain Funeral Home in Oregon.

Memorials may be directed to the Holt County Cancer Fund or the Benton Church Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.